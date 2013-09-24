CEA: Consumers May Delay Tech Purchase

The Consumer Electronics Association's

latest figures on consumer expectations on tech spending hit their lowest level

since 2009.

According to CEA's Index of Consumer

Technology Expectations (ICTE), consumer expectations about spending money on

technology was down 6.5 points in September.

CEA research shows that

of the 51% of U.S. adults planning to

purchase consumer electronics before the end of the year, 62% plan to delay

that purchase until at least Black Friday weekend.

"Despite key product

launches this month, broad consumer appetite for tech showed signs of waning in

CEA's most recent sentiment readings," said CEA chief economist

Shawn DuBravac in announcing the drop. "Given some broader economic

uncertainties and a generally poor back-to-school spending period, consumers

might be holding back on tech purchases."