CEA: Consumers May Delay Tech Purchase
The Consumer Electronics Association's
latest figures on consumer expectations on tech spending hit their lowest level
since 2009.
According to CEA's Index of Consumer
Technology Expectations (ICTE), consumer expectations about spending money on
technology was down 6.5 points in September.
CEA research shows that
of the 51% of U.S. adults planning to
purchase consumer electronics before the end of the year, 62% plan to delay
that purchase until at least Black Friday weekend.
"Despite key product
launches this month, broad consumer appetite for tech showed signs of waning in
CEA's most recent sentiment readings," said CEA chief economist
Shawn DuBravac in announcing the drop. "Given some broader economic
uncertainties and a generally poor back-to-school spending period, consumers
might be holding back on tech purchases."
