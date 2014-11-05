CEA: Congress Needs to Pass Patent Troll Bill

Consumer Electronics Association President Gary Shapiro gave a virtual hug to the new Congress, then asked the old one for a parting gift even while slamming the Senate for inaction.

In a statement on the midterm election, where Republicans picked up House seats and the Senate majority, Shapiro said consumer electronics companies were ready to "embrace the incoming Congress with a renewed optimism."

And while Shapiro gave a shoutout to the winners, he had some tough talk as well. "While we congratulate the Republican Party on its victory in the Senate, we also urge GOP leaders to commit to changing the stifling, partisan atmosphere that has plagued the Senate with inaction – and the appearance of indifference."

Shapiro's request of the lame duck Congress — specifically the Senate — was to take up and pass a House-passed bill restricting so-called "patent trolls," saying that "trial lawyers' campaign contributions are less important than American jobs and innovation."