CEA Communications Chief Exiting
Jeff Joseph, longtime communications head at the Consumer Electronics Association, is exiting Aug. 30.
Joseph, who has been with CEA for eight years, most recently as VP of communications and strategic relations, is joining the Biotechnology Industry Organization.
In a release announcing the move, CEA did not say who would replace him.
