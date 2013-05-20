CEA Challenges Charter's FCC Set-Top Waiver

The Consumer Electronics Association asked the full

commission on Monday to reconsider the Media Bureau's grant of a conditional

waiver to Charter for set-tops with downloadable security.

In 2007, The FCC instituted the prohibition on set-tops that

combine channel surfing with security. Cable ops were required to use a

removable CableCARD security add-on, a move the FCC hoped would goose the

retail market, though it conceded at the time that a downloadable software

security option would be preferable to the hardware in the long run. It has

since conceded that the ban has not spurred that retail market.

In March, the

bureau granted the two-year waiver with a number of conditions, but ones

CEA suggests are too aspirational to be effective.

In a petition to the FCC filed on Monday, the deadline for

the challenge, CEA asked the full commission to review and preferably rescind

the waiver. CEA said the bureau lacks the authority to relax the regulations.

It also argues that the waiver "establishes a basis for Charter and other

operators to assert to the commission and to a reviewing court that any

nominally "downloadable" security system" will do. That, CEA suggests,

could severely undercut the FCC's goal of "the commercial availability of

navigation devices from manufacturers and vendors not affiliated with cable

operators

CEA argues that while Charter initially said it would

continue to support CableCARD hardware, the waiver does not require it to do

so, or to ensure that its downloadable security is compatible with retail

boxes. One of the conditions is that Charter attest that it is making

"good faith efforts" to negotiate the development of a compatible

set-top box, but it does not mandate a successful resolution.

"The bureau's order, like the Charter request, deals in

assumptions and hopes rather than in facts," said CEA, referring to that

and other conditions.

CEA said the waiver "exceeds both [the Media Bureau's]

own delegated authority and the Commission's legal authority," and sets a

dangerous precedent.

"The Commission cannot let stand this nullification of

law and regulation, without process or public comment. Unless the Commission

reviews and rescinds this Order, the Bureau will have erased the core

obligation of cable operators under Section 629 to support competitive devices,

without any factual or legal finding to support this result, or any Public

Notice."

CEA representatives met with commission officials in the

past several weeks to argue that the waiver went too far -- in essence giving

Charter more than it had even asked for -- and that the fact that it does not

require the boxes with downloadable security also to be CableCARD compliant,

which Charter argued would be too expensive and delay the move to digital security,

will encourage others to seek the waivers and effectively eviscerate the

requirement of separating the security and surfing functions and the goal of

spurring a market in the retail set-tops.

CEAback in December asked the FCC to deny the waiver, calling its proposal a

"nominal and partial 'solution' that cannot fairly be projected to work in

the real world."

An FCC spokesperson was not available for

comment on the challenge.