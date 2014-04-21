CEA Backs Log Cabin Republicans

The Consumer Electronics Association Monday announced its financial support for the Log Cabin Republicans, which represents gay conservatives and their supporters.

“I’m very proud of CEA’s groundbreaking financial support for the Log Cabin Republicans, a decision welcomed by both our Executive Board and members of our staff,” said CEA president Gary Shapiro. “Our visible announcement proves that trade associations want lawmakers and policies that recognize the economic value of hiring the best and brightest minds, regardless of sexual orientation.”

CEA said the contribution—it did not say how much it was—makes it the first technology group to back the national chapter of the organization, whose mission is to "advance the interests of the gay and lesbian community within the Republican Party," those interests including "limited government, a strong national defense, confident foreign policy, low taxes, personal responsibility and individual liberty," including supporting candidates who support "equal rights under law to persons who are gay or lesbian, promote nondiscrimination against or harassment of persons who are gay or lesbian, and encourage participation in the Republican Party by gay and lesbian Americans."