CEA Applauds Supreme Court Same-Sex Marriage Decision

CEA joined the Motion Picture Association of America among Washington communications trade groups actively supporting the Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

"Today is a great day for our nation," said CEA President Gary Shapiro, who said the decision was god for business and innovation as well as for the people involved.

"The Supreme Court’s decision to legalize gay marriage across all 50 states not only is a step forward for equality and humanity, it allows American businesses to attract the best employees without regard to the marriage laws of their state. Our national success comes in part for our diversity which helps us be the most innovative country in the world. Diversity is positive in this decision for my nation's highest court recognizes that a person should not be discriminated against on the basis of their sexuality."

“The decision is also a very human one," he added. "No one, including same-sex couples, should have to worry about unfair discrimination disrupting their lives and their careers.