CDD Takes Aim at Drone Privacy 'Stakeholder' Model

The Center for Digital Democracy has taken aim at the Obama Administration's multistakeholder approach to protecting privacy under new private and commercial drone rules released over the weekend by the Federal Communications Commission and the White House (via executive order).

The CDD has participated in similar efforts by the administration to come up with voluntary privacy standards for mobile apps and facial recognition, and the group has not given those very high marks.

"We don't know who is advising President Obama on Internet privacy," CDD executive director Jeff Chester said. "But they do him a disservice when they support so-called multistakeholder approaches. This is practically a guarantee that either no rules will ever be written or, if they are, will favor the ubiquitous and always advancing Big Data-driven collection system already in place (across our devices, applications, etc.)."

