CDD to Kid-Directed Sites: We'll Be Watching

Starting on July 1, the Center for Digital Democracy is

going to start monitoring the kid-targeted websites of Viacom, Turner, Disney

and others to make sure they are complying with the Federal Trade Commission's expandedChildren's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) rules .

In December, the FTC unveiled the final version of its

proposed changes and updates, which include bringing geolocation, cookies

(plug-ins) and online user names, as well as photos, videos and audio of kids,

into the definition of personal information that can't be collected without

parental permission, and brings behavioral targeting explicitly within the

rule. It also makes websites responsible for third-party collections.

Companies also have to ensure that any third party receiving

information can protect it and its confidentiality and is abiding by new rules

on how it can be kept and stored.

"CDD will begin conducting privacy and

digital marketing 'sweeps' of the major kids online sites starting this

summer," said CDD executive director Jeff Chester. "We are also

distributing to more than 60 leading child health, advocacy, and civil rights

groups a new legal guide to help them also be better cops on the kids privacy

beat."