CDD Files Complaint Against SpongeBob

For the second time in as many weeks, the

Center for Digital Democracy has filed a complaint at the Federal Trade

Commission over mobile aps, this time against Viacom and mobile game creator

PlayFirst for a game featuring Nickelodeon's iconic character, SpongeBob

Squarepants.

CDD

wants the FTC to take action against the company for its Diner Dash game, which

the group says violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

They

argue that while the game is free, it is designed to encourage kids to buy

upgrades and say the game's privacy policy claims the apps data-collection

squares with COPPA, when it doesn't. "The SpongeBob Diner Dash game asks

children to provide a wide range of personal information, including full name,

email address, and other online contact information, without providing notice

to parents or obtaining prior parental consent, as required by the Children's

Online Privacy Protection Act," they say in the complaint, "nor does

the app provide an adequate description of the personal information it collects

or how it is used."

This

complaint, and a similar one filed last week against mobile game company,Mobbles Corp.,

come on the even of the FTC's expected announcement of changes to its COPPA

enforcement to increase the information treated as sensitive personal info and

otherwise toughen the rules for the digital marketing age.

CDD

and other groups also filed a complaint last August against Viacom for what it

said were COPPA violations stemming from viral marketing. A complaint does not

mean the companies have necessarily violated the law or that the FTC will take

action.

"We were just made aware of this complaint from press reports filed this morning and are currently investigating it," said Nickelodeon.