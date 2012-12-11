CDD Files Complaint Against Mobile App Gamer

The Center for Digital Democracy has filed a

complaint against mobile game company, Mobbles Corp.,

over what CDD says is a violation of the Children's Onilne Prviacy Protection

Act.

The

complaint comes a day after the FTC released a report finding the mobile app

industry has done little to improve its policies on informing parents about

when and how info is being collected from their kids and what it is being used

for and announcing it was launching investigations into a number of companies

to see if they had violated any laws.

According

to the CDD, the Mobbles game, in which kids take care of virtual pets, collects

personal info without providing notice to parents or obtain verification of

parental consent. CDD has a number of problems with the app, including that it

shares precise physical locations of kids, that it "encourages them to

wander around at all hours of the night" to capture a Mobble, and that it

collects e-mail addresses and other contact information without parental

notification.

"As

CDD's complaint makes clear, Mobbles violates COPPA's requirement that any

online service directed at children provide notice 'of what information it

collects from children, how it uses such information, and its disclosure

practices for such information,' and obtain parental consent before collecting

personal information from a child," CDD said in a statement.

CDD says the game is among the top 10 entertainment apps, with between 10,000

and 50,000 downloads in the past 30 days on Google Play (formerly the Android

app store) alone.

The company has temporarily taken the app

offline after reports the filing was forthcoming. It posted the following

response on its Web site:

"We

have been informed by various members of the media that Mobbles has been or

will be identified in a filing with the FTC regarding the manner in which it

collects, stores and uses consumer information. At this point, however, we have

not received any official notice or service of any such filing. Thus it is

impossible for us to respond in any intelligent way to allegations that we have

neither seen nor analyzed in full. Assuming the media is reporting accurate

information, we will review any such allegations with our legal counsel and

will be better able to respond following such review."

The

company said it was committed to providing a positive experience and takes

privacy "extremely seriously."

In

addition, it said, "we never stored any location-related data nor do we

give any data to third parties."

It

promised to update its online privacy policy notice to make that clearer.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and protection of our users'

privacy, and we have elected to take our app temporarily offline in order to focus

on these objectives and ways that we can continue to improve on all fronts."