CDD: FCC Should Protect Online Privacy

The Center for Digital Democracy (CDD) and other privacy rights groups are asking the FCC to keep privacy rights top of mind as it decides how to deliver on a national broadband rollout initiative.

In comments to the FCC Monday, CDD and company said that should include concentrating on data security, minimizing data collection and study how online data is being used. Monday was the deadline for comments on the national broadband rollout plan Congress has asked it to come up with by next February.

Specifically, the groups want the FCC to regulate deep-packet inspection (DPI) and targeted behavioral advertising, saying industry self-regulation has "failed," and to better investigate the privacy implications of so-called "cloud" computing.

The keys, they argue are giving consumers more information and data about these practices and protecting children from unfair marketing practices. That includes focusing on the role of broadcast, cable, phone networks and others in collecting and using data from young people for interactive marketing.

They say consumers consider behavioral advertising a "digital intrusion," mistrust DPI and behavioral advertising, and don't understand the security and privacy risks of shared online storage and applications generally referred to as "cloud computing."