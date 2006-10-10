Trending

CDD Adds Broadband Access Activist

Jennifer Harris, who has worked on youth media, communications policy and media literacy issues for the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Community Media Center as well as for Access Montgomery in the Washington suburb of Montgomery County, Md., has joined the Center for Digital Democracy (CDD).

She comes on board as strategic director, working on media ownership issues and broadband access and the public interest in particular.

She joins CDD Oct. 16.