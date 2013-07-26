CDD Abstains From NTIA Mobile App Code of Conduct Draft

The Center for Digital Democracy, which has

long expressed concerns about the multistakeholder process that produced NTIA's draft of a codeof mobile app conduct Thursday,

abstained from that draft.

CDD was one of the

participants, but also a vocal critic of the role of industry and echoed that

criticism in a blog post

after NTIA released the draft.

"The

stakeholder process is intrinsically flawed," CDD said. "It

principally relies on industry to provide accurate information on the practices

they actually engage in. Industry cannot be expected to challenge their

fundamental-and ever expanding--'data maximization' business model."

CDD Executive director

Jeff Chester could have dissented from the draft, but said he abstained in

deference to the other NGO's (nongovernmental organizations) who participated in

the draft.

"We are

concerned about a number of issues raised by the proposed code related to

actual mobile app and mobile data business models/practices; the lack of

independent user testing; vagueness in definitions and potential loopholes,"

CDD said. "That's why we will soon file at the FTC a report and industry

documents that will help it better evaluate how to structure consumer privacy

safeguards for the mobile app marketplace."