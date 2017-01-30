CCIA Slams Immigration Order

Major computer companies are concerned with President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from a handful of countries, even those with valid U.S. visas.

"We appreciate the checks and balances of our judicial system," said Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA)President Ed Black, "but the disregard for legal norms and due process shown by the Administration in issuing this order is alarming."

The reference to checks and balances was because a judge over the weekend stayed the returning of some immigrants being held at U.S. airports, citing the possible threat to their safety if they were returned per the President's executive order.

“Many of our industry’s most successful companies were founded by immigrants. Immigrants help our industry to export goods and services around the world while creating jobs here at home," said Black. "Targeting lawful U.S. residents and visa holders for discriminatory treatment based on their national origin or faith is not in our national interest. It is not in our economic interest. It is not who we are."

But Black ended on a positive note. “We strongly support legislative efforts to reform our immigration policies to better serve the nation’s needs, and look forward to undertaking this important task in cooperation with Congress and the Administration.”

There have been mounting protests, including from some high-profile tech execs, over the President's order.

CCIA members include Google, Dish, Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft.