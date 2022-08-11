CCIA Launches Research Center
By John Eggerton published
Comes as computer companies face Washington pushback
The Computer & Communications Industry Association is launching a data and analytics arm, the CCIA Research Center.
The idea is to oversee economic research and surveys CCIA can use to inform policymakers, industry, consumers and the media.
That comes as computer companies push back on Washington efforts to regulate edge providers over issues like privacy, disinformation, impact on teens and children, and algorithmic discrimination criticisms of Big Tech over antitrust issues.
The center will be led by CCIA director of research and economics, Trevor Wagener with an assist from research manager Kara Mazachek. PR for the center will be handled by communications manager Sara Young.
CCIA members include Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.