CCIA Launches Research Center

The Computer & Communications Industry Association is launching a data and analytics arm, the CCIA Research Center.



The idea is to oversee economic research and surveys CCIA can use to inform policymakers, industry, consumers and the media.



That comes as computer companies push back on Washington efforts to regulate edge providers over issues like privacy, disinformation, impact on teens and children, and algorithmic discrimination criticisms of Big Tech over antitrust issues.



The center will be led by CCIA director of research and economics, Trevor Wagener with an assist from research manager Kara Mazachek. PR for the center will be handled by communications manager Sara Young.



CCIA members include Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter. ■