CCIA to FCC: Delay BDS Vote

The Computer & Communications Industry Association is the latest computer group to seek a delay in the FCC's planned April 20 vote on broadband business data deregulation.

CCIA called it a deregulatory windfall for incumbents—incumbents it argues who face little competition and will reap an average price increase of 25%, which will be passed on to consumers.

Former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler had proposed a more regulatory approach, arguing that competition was spotty, while new chairman Ajit Pai has proposed general deregulation on the theory that the market is generally competitive and getting more so.

It pointed out that the Small Business Administration's advocacy office last week called on delaying the vote.

“Unfortunately for businesses and consumers across the country, Chairman Pai’s new plan allows dominant legacy companies to drive up the cost of everything from credit card transactions, to healthcare, to education. The only competition likely to result from this FCC action would be which incumbent will raise rates the quickest. The FCC should delay its vote," CCIA said.

CCIA members include Amazon, eBay, Google and Netflix.