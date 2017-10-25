CCA Members Can Bundle Sling TV Into Bills

The Competitive Carriers Association says it is teaming up with Sling TV to allow its broadband provider members to bundle the on demand video streaming service with their wireless services on a single bill, providing a video option for wireless carriers that may not have one. It was billed as a first-ever bundling team-up for both.

CCA says it will help its smaller, mostly rural, members to boost customer loyalty, while giving them access to a suite of video options including ESPN, AMC, HGTV, TNT, A&E and Disney Channel on TVs and tablets as well as phones.

"“We are delighted to announce this new partner program with Sling TV, the leading live TV streaming service, which will bring immense value to members, especially those that do not currently offer video,” said CCA President Steven K. Berry.