CBS’s PGA Tour Coverage Scores Top Viewership Billing: The Week in Sports Ratings

Lucas Glover plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 13

CBS’s PGA Golf coverage swung its way to the top of last week’s live sports ratings chart that was otherwise dominated by preseason National Football League games.

CBS’s August 13 coverage of the PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 3.20 million viewers to top the chart for the week of August 7 to August 13, per Nielsen numbers published by Sports Media Watch. CBS’s pre-event telecast also finished in the top 10 most-watched events for the week with 1.89 million watchers.

NBC’s August 13 NASCAR Cup Series Race finished second for the week with 2.83 million, followed by Fox’s August 12 Saturday baseball coverage with 2.30 million viewers.

NFL Network placed four preseason game telecasts in the top 10, led by the August 13 San Francisco 49ers-Las Vegas Raiders game with 2.22 million viewers.

Fox’s coverage of the August 10 Spain-Netherlands FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match was the eighth-most-watched event for the week with 1.77 million viewers.

Falling short of the top 10 was ABC’s August 13 coverage of the Little League Softball World Series Championship Game, which drew 861,000 viewers, placing it behind only the 2002 championship game historically, according to ESPN.