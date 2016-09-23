CBSN, Instagram Partner Up for Debates

CBSNews’ digital streaming service CBSN will feature select Instagram Stories during coverage of the upcoming presidential and vice presidential debates, thanks to a new partnership.

Created by CBSN anchors and CBS News correspondents (including Nancy Cordes, Vladimir Duthiers, Major Garrett and others) the Instagram Stories will bookend CBSN’s coverage of the debates. CBSN will also feature stories from both voters and politics experts, and will field questions from voters in real-time, using social tech company Telescope’s audience engagement platform Connect Live.

“Throughout this campaign, CBSN has highlighted new voices on new screens to bring politics to life, making a partnership with Instagram, which focuses on stories, a natural fit,” said Christy Tanner, senior VP and general manager of CBS News Digital, in a statement.

CBSN touted its record numbers during this election cycle, with nearly 14 million people streaming the Republican and Democratic national conventions over a two-week period. Viewers average 52 minutes per session on connected TVs during the Democratic National Convention, and averaged 50 minutes during the Republican National Convention.

“We’re looking forward to being the first network to use Instagram Stories to tell the debate story by engaging our audience in our coverage,” said Nancy Lane, senior executive producer for CBS News Digital, in a statement.