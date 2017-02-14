CBS' Whitaker Gets Zeidenberg First Amendment Award

60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker will receive the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.

The award is for a TV or radio journalist who has made a major contribution to protecting the first amendment and is named for the former B&C senior correspondent.

Past CBS winners include Walter Cronkite, Mike Wallace and Bob Schieffer.

Whitaker joined CBS News in Atlanta in 1984 as a reporter based in Atlanta. He spent three years as Tokyo correspondent before moving to Los Angeles in 1992.

The award will be given out at the annual RTDNF First Amendment Awards dinner March 14 in Washington, D.C.