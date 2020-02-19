CBS Unveils Debate Moderator Lineup

Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King have been tapped as co-moderators of the CBS News-hosted Democratic presidential candidate debate Feb. 25 in Charleston, S.C.

South Carolina holds its primary Feb. 29.

Joining King and O'Donnell will be Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker.

The debate is sanctioned and coordinated with the Democratic National Committee.

CBSN, the network's 24/7 news streaming site, will live stream the debate as well as post-debate coverage. That stream will also be on twitter at @CBSnews.

CBS will also air the debate live on co-owned BET, its black-targeted cable net. The South Carolina primary is expected to be a test of the various candidates' strength with black voters.