‘CBS This Morning’ Exec Producer Kadro Departing

CBS This Morning executive producer Ryan Kadro is leaving the program in early January. He’s been with the morning show since its development in 2011 and premiere a year later. He was named co-executive producer of CBS This Morning late in 2015 and executive producer in 2016.

He shared with his colleagues, "Nearly nine years after we created CBS This Morning, I’m stepping aside and leaving it in very capable hands. This will be effective January 4, 2019. Until then I’ll be working to help transition new leadership. I want to thank you all for the tireless dedication and professionalism you bring to the newsroom and control room every day. Your passion for news and great storytelling is unrivaled. It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside all of you in our shared pursuit of excellence.

Kadro said he was "incredibly proud" of how the morning reboot has turned out. "We’ve grown our share of the morning television audience to the highest levels in CBS News history. We received DuPont and Peabody awards, won a Murrow Award for Best Newscast in 2017, and earned nearly thirty Emmy nominations, bringing home six trophies. We also figured out how to show people their world in ninety-ish seconds."

Discussions on his departure started with David Rhodes, CBS News president, in September. Kadro said he is looking for a new challenge--"and a serious nap."

Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga host CBS This Morning. Dickerson was named to the job in January, after Charlie Rose departed following sexual harassment allegations. Golodryga officially joined in October.

CBS This Morning has been a success story for CBS, emphasizing more hard news than its competitors do.