CBS Snags Scalise Interview

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who was gravely injured in a shooting last June while practicing for the Congressional baseball game, has given his first post-shooting interview to CBS' 60 Minutes.



He will appear with his wife, Jennifer, to talk about the attack and his ongoing recovery.



The interview, with Norah O'Donnell, airs Oct. 1.



