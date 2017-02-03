CBS Poll Finds Trump at Historic Low Approval

President Donald Trump's approval rating is at 40% according to a new CBS poll, the lowest such rating of a President this soon after inauguration since Gallup began measuring in 1953, with 48% disapproving.

This poll was conducted by telephone Feb. 1-2, 2017, among a random sample of 1,019 adults. The poll was conducted for CBS News by SSRS of Media, Pa. It has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

The poll reflects the political polarization of the country. More than 80% of Republicans polled approve, while more than 80% of Democrats disapprove. Independents also were more likely to disapprove (46%) then to approve (36%).

The country is divided too over the President's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries—Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

More disapprove (51%) than approve (45%), but the partisan breakdown is dramatic. The poll found that 85% of Republicans approve, and the identical 85% of Democrats disapprove.

Asked at the daily White House briefing Friday what the poll says about the actions the President is taking and his pledge to unite the country, press secretary Sean Spicer pointed to another poll (Rasmussen) that said he had a 51% approval. "The President understands this is a marathon, not a sprint. As he continues to get people back to work and protect this country, I think the poll numbers will act in accord."