CBSPlans To Keep Its Spectrum

CBS has taken a slightly less adversarial tone toward the

FCC's spectrum reclamation plan than the National Association of Broadcasters,

group owners representing hundreds of TV stations, and state broadcast

associations.

And since it says it is not going to be selling out its

spectrum, or planning to share it with other stations, CBS put an emphasis on

the FCC making sure those left behind are still in control of their own

destiny.

That came in comments on the FCC's proposals on

channel-sharing, spectrum "repacking" and improving VHF

transmissions. CBS said it "appreciated" FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski adopting the proceeding and "for placing spectrum

issues front and center on the national agenda by producing the National

Broadband Plan." But it did make clear that it was planning to continue in

the broadcasting business at least the same level of service and would not

be giving up any spectrum for auction.

CBS echoed other broadcasters' demands that the

reclamation/spectrum auction proposal be "truly voluntary." But while

a collection of major TV station group owners including Tribune, Granite,

Nexstar, McGraw-Hill, Allbritton, and others told the commission that the

proposals, including repacking, were unlawful and should be abandoned

in favor of other alternatives. CBS was not going there.

CBS said that any "repacking" from the UHF to VHF

band must be voluntary--FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has pledged that

would be the case--but did not oppose general repacking--moving stations to new

spectrum to free up larger contiguous blocks for wireless broadband--so long as

the FCC "provide[s] each broadcaster with a replicated coverage area, in

terms of both geography and population; any costs of moving are paid for by the

auction proceeds; and the FCC engages in an educational campaign along with

broadcasters to ensure that American viewers know where to find their relocated

TV station."

That "exact replication" condition is what makes

the CBS position only slightly less hard-line, since it is similar to the

hold-harmless line in the sand the National Association of Broadcasters has

drawn.

CBS said one of the reasons it was willing to work with the

FCC on helping its proposals meet the nation's broadband needs was that

"CBS values the opportunities broadband yields for wider distribution of

its content," though it immediately added it was committed, for the

"foreseeable future," to the broadcast platform. "CBS does not

intend to participate in the incentive auctions that are being proposed as a

means for reallocating spectrum away from broadcasters," the network said,

and also expects its stations to continue using each of the stations' "allotted

6 MHz."

But CBS also advised the commission to look beyond the

dollars of those cashing out in service of broadband to the needs of those

staying in the broadcasting business. "[T]hose entities leaving

broadcasting in exchange for a cash pay-out will no longer be serving the

public interest as opposed to broadcasters who elect to remain in the business

of providing a critical and valuable service to the American people," CBS

pointed out.