CBS, NYT Team With Quinnipiac on Presidential Polls
CBS News will team with Quinnipiac University and the New York Times on polling for the
upcoming presidential election.
The polls start this month and continue through October in
six key states: Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
"CBS News, the New
York Times and Quinnipiac University all have proven track records of
conducting polls that maintain the same rigorous standards," said Sarah
Dutton, director of surveys for CBS News in a statement. "The information
to come out of these polls will be invaluable during the election."
CBS and the New York
Times have teamed for polling for almost four decades; it is Quinnipiac
that is new to that equation, though not to polling.
It has been conducting public opinion polls on a range of
issues for two decades.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.