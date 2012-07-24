CBS, NYT Team With Quinnipiac on Presidential Polls

CBS News will team with Quinnipiac University and the New York Times on polling for the

upcoming presidential election.

The polls start this month and continue through October in

six key states: Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

"CBS News, the New

York Times and Quinnipiac University all have proven track records of

conducting polls that maintain the same rigorous standards," said Sarah

Dutton, director of surveys for CBS News in a statement. "The information

to come out of these polls will be invaluable during the election."

CBS and the New York

Times have teamed for polling for almost four decades; it is Quinnipiac

that is new to that equation, though not to polling.

It has been conducting public opinion polls on a range of

issues for two decades.