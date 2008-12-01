CBS News Names Nancy Cordes Congressional Correspondent

Nancy Cordes, transportation and consumer safety correspondent for CBS News, has been named congressional correspondent, effective immediately.



She replaces Chip Reid, who

was named to the White House beat last month.





Before joining CBS in 2007, Cordes had been an ABC News correspondent in New York. But she is no stranger to Washington, having been a reporter for WJLA-TV, covering the Sept. 11 attacks on the Pentagon and the DC areas sniper attacks, among other stories.