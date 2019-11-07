CBS Names D.C. Correspondent

CBS has named Nikole Killion correspondent for CBS News, based in Washington.

She will report for all platforms, which include Evening News, CBS This Morning and CBSN.

Killion was most recently a correspondent for CBS Newspath, its affiliate news service.

Killion joined CBS News in 2018 form Hearst TV's Washington bureau. Before that she was an anchor-reporter with WJLA-TV Washington and its co-owned NewsChannel 8.