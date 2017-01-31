CBS Moves Super Bowl Ad Special to 9 p.m.

CBS said late Monday it had made a schedule change on Tuesday night (Jan. 31), moving Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017, a new show, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., replacing it with a repeat of NCIS at 8.

It did not say why, but that is likely so that if CBS News preempts some or all of the time period for President Donald Trump's 8 p.m. live announcement of his pick for a Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia, the net will not be preempting the Super Bowl special.