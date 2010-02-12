CBS On Indecency Enforcement: FCC Trying To Rewrite History

CBS and the FCC took aim at each other's arguments in

filings to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in advance of new oral argument

this month in the Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake Super Bowl reveal case.

In its filing, CBS had a few choice, if un-profane, words

for the FCC, saying it was attempting to "rewrite history" with a

"revisionist spin" on its fleeting indecency policy in arguments CBS

said included "false claims" and "incomplete and

misleading" discussion.

The FCC, though somewhat more circumspect in its word

choice, called CBS' arguments "untenable" and accused it of

"leaps of illogic."

Nothing in the Supreme Court's decision upholding the FCC's

defense of its fleeting profanity policy changes the Third Circuit's decision

in the Super Bowl case that the commission had abandoned a three-decades-old

policy on fleeting words and images.

That was CBS's advice to the Third Circuit, which is

preparing to re-hear the Jackson

case Feb. 23. CBS was fined $550,000 for the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show

incident. The Third Circuit last month asked both CBS and the FCC to weigh

in on what affect the Supreme Court decision in Fox vs. FCC (swearing by

Cher and Nicole Richie on the Billboard Awards) should have on its rethinking

of the Jackson

decision.

Specifically, the Third Circuit asked whether "the Supreme

Court's account of the history of the FCC's indecency policy in FCC v. Fox

Television Stations Inc. undermines its earlier conclusion that the pre-Golden

Globes safe harbor for fleeting material was not limited to non-literal

expletives."

The FCC's response to the court was to stick to its guns

that there had never been an exemption for fleeting images, rather than

profanity, and that the Supremes had correctly concluded that its earlier

exemption of fleeting profanity was only for "non-literal (or

'expletive') uses of evocative language" and not, as the Third Circuit concluded,

all fleeting material including images. "That showing remains un-rebutted,"

it said.

It called CBS' arguments untenable. And even if they

weren't, it says that CBS's interpretation "could not override the

Commission's reasonable contrary view, particularly when the Supreme Court has

endorsed the agency's view."

Both the Third and Second Circuits had concluded that the

FCC's fleeting profanity and nudity crackdown was an arbitrary and capricious

change in policy that violated procedural safeguards. But a5-4 majority of the Supreme Court, hearing the challenge to the Fox

profanity decision disagreed, saying the commission had sufficiently justified

its new policy, at least on procedural grounds. The court also ruled that a

government agency like the FCC does not have any higher threshold for

defending/explaining a change in a policy than it does for setting a policy in

the first place, nor does it have a higher bar for changes that implicate

constitutional issues.

The Supremes sent both that and the Jackson decisions back to the lower courts to

look at them again. The Second Circuit reheardthe Fox case last month, with most observers concluding the FCC had gotten

roughed up by the three-judge panel.

The FCC pointed to its indecency finding against Young

Broadcasting for a fleeting view of a penis as evidence CBS should have been on

notice about fleeting nudity.

The FCC fined KRON-TV San Francisco $27,500, then the

maximum penalty, for a morning-news segment on the Puppetry of the Penis troupe

when one of the puppets was inadvertentlyexposed.

CBS says that if Young was meant to be a policy change, the

FCC essentially hid that fact. "If the 1987 Pacifica order had placed

broadcasters 'on notice' that the fleeting expletives exception 'had no

application to depictions' as the FCC now suggests," said CBS, "one

would expect to find some reference to it. But the Young Broadcasting opinion

does not cite the 1987 Pacifica order at all, much less rely on it as

articulating a fundamental policy change."

The network said that even if the court were able to find

that the FCC had made a policy change before the 2004 Super Bowl, it should

reaffirm its decision to overturn the fine because the commission had not put

out a policy statement of "sufficient clarity."

CBS also renewed its request to the court to address the First

Amendment issues raised by the fine, "particularly in light of the

FCC's zeal to prolong the investigation on this case on remand."

TheFCC asked the court to allow it to investigate further to prove its

assertion that CBS had the means to block the reveal and chose not to do so.