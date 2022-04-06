CBS Gave the Grammys TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through April 3.

CBS’s 2022 Grammys telecast is No. 1 on our chart. Speaking of celebrating music, NBC’s American Song Contest holds steady in second place for a second week in a row.

The rest of the ranking is dominated by cable networks. Paramount Network takes third place to hype the ninth season of Bar Rescue, MTV gives some love to the fifth season of Ex on the Beach in fourth, and Food Network grabs fifth place to cook up some excitement for its new reality competition The Julia Child Challenge.

Notably, the Grammys promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (121), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 Grammys, CBS

Impressions: 272,237,477

Interruption Rate: 1.93%

Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,338,384

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $410,517

2) American Song Contest, NBC

Impressions: 237,655,316

Interruption Rate: 2.53%

Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,173,055

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $350,288

3) Bar Rescue, Paramount Network

Impressions: 217,681,135

Interruption Rate: 2.06%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,187,062

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Ex on the Beach, MTV

Impressions: 206,041,640

Interruption Rate: 2.35%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $829,851

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $89,526

5) The Julia Child Challenge, Food Network

Impressions: 197,437,893

Interruption Rate: 1.55%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $749,950

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).