ABC Gave the Oscars TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through March 27.

The 2022 Oscars telecast is No. 1, while our previous chart-topper, NBC’s American Song Contest, slips to second place.

The rest of the ranking is all about cuisine. Food Network grabs third place to cook up some excitement for its new reality competition The Julia Child Challenge (up from fourth place last time) and fifth to hype the eighth season of Spring Baking Championship (which was absent from last week’s chart). Meanwhile, TBS hypes its new Rat in the Kitchen in fourth place.

Notably, the Oscars promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (124), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 Oscars, ABC

Impressions: 493,051,340

Interruption Rate: 1.48%

Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $7,113,193

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $897,532

2) American Song Contest, NBC

Impressions: 363,391,081

Interruption Rate: 1.96%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,783,595

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $367,420

3) The Julia Child Challenge, Food Network

Impressions: 198,748,914

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $723,996

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Rat in the Kitchen, TBS

Impressions: 180,845,335

Interruption Rate: 1.99%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,730,669

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $161,926

5) Spring Baking Championship, Food Network

Impressions: 176,781,005

Interruption Rate: 1.39%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $638,143

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

