CBS Gave the CMT Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through April 10.

CBS’s CMT Awards telecast, honoring country music videos and television performances, is No. 1, making it TV’s most-promoted show. (The previous week CBS took the top spot for the Grammys.)

The rest of the ranking is dominated by cable networks: Food Network hypes the second season of Chef Boot Camp and new reality competition Big Restaurant Bet in, respectively, second place and fourth place (both shows are new to the top five this week). Paramount Network takes third place (for the second week in a row) to promote the ninth season of Bar Rescue. And TBS gives some love to its new series Rat in the Kitchen in fifth (returning to the top five after a one-week absence).

Notably, the Bar Rescue promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (115), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 CMT Music Awards, CBS

Impressions: 252,530,108

Interruption Rate: 1.74%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,256,007

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $35,370

2) Chef Boot Camp, Food Network

Impressions: 196,572,647

Interruption Rate: 1.39%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $659,697

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Bar Rescue, Paramount Network

Impressions: 195,477,961

Interruption Rate: 2.06%

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $995,740

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Big Restaurant Bet, Food Network

Impressions: 194,058,506

Interruption Rate: 1.34%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $618,308

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Rat in the Kitchen, TBS

Impressions: 175,096,961

Interruption Rate: 2.54%

Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $1,895,493

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $22,529

Data provided by iSpot.tv

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).