CBS Gives the 2021 ACM Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert perform during the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through April 18.

On the strength of 293 million TV ad impressions, a CBS promo for the 2021 ACM Awards — the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards telecast that aired Sunday night — tops our chart. An ABC promo for new drama Rebel takes second place.

Cable networks round out this week’s ranking, with HGTV building excitement for new show No Demo Reno in third, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries hyping Matchmaker Mysteries in fourth, and Food Network giving some love to Tournament of Champions in fifth.

Notably, the Tournament spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (134) in this week’s ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2021 ACM Awards, CBS

Impressions: 293,030,785

Interruption Rate: 1.00%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,598,319

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $299,067

2) Rebel, ABC

Impressions: 232,693,814

Interruption Rate: 1.42%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $976,367

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $668,420

3) No Demo Reno, HGTV

Impressions: 212,367,112

Interruption Rate: 1.36%

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $937,442

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Matchmaker Mysteries, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 207,296,176

Interruption Rate: 4.47%

Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,159,205

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Tournament of Champions, Food Network

Impressions: 175,996,172

Interruption Rate: 0.98%

Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $531,549

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).