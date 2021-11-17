CBS Gave Its Adele Special TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 14.

A CBS promo for its Adele One Night Only special, which aired Nov. 14, is No. 1.

Another traditional broadcaster, ABC, lands in third place with its promo for the 2021 CMA Awards, which aired Nov. 10.

Cable networks round out the rest of the top five, with Hallmark Channel celebrating its original movie My Christmas Family Tree in second place, HGTV building excitement for the third season of Fixer to Fabulous in fourth, and Food Network promoting the fifth season of Christmas Cookie Challenge in fifth.

Notably, the 2021 CMA Awards spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (121), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 378,868,493

Interruption Rate: 1.16%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,824,906

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) My Christmas Family Tree, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 292,789,370

Interruption Rate: 5.69%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,845,658

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) 2021 CMA Awards, ABC

Impressions: 253,689,847

Interruption Rate: 1.07%

Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,027,697

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $704,627

4) Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV

Impressions: 211,945,308

Interruption Rate: 1.32%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $585,340

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $454,300

5) Christmas Cookie Challenge, Food Network

Impressions: 207,916,524

Interruption Rate: 1.17%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $696,185

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $165,061

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).