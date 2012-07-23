CBS' Franks: Some Distributors Trying to Game Retrans System

CBS chief retrans negotiator Martin Franks says that the

Cable Act of 1992 was one of the "great Washington public policy

accomplishments" of the past 20 years, citing as an example that almost

all of the some 15,000 retrans negotiations every three years are completed

successfully.

Those that haven't, he suggests, can be traced in part to a

"handful" of distributors trying to game the system to their own

advantage.

For CBS' part, he points out, all of its retrans deals in

the past six years have been concluded "without incident."

That came in written testimony for the July 24 Senate

Commerce Committee hearing on the Cable Act at 20. Franks says that any

"tampering" with retransmission consent laws and rules could have

"severe" negative results, including to the U.S. economy to which

broadcast TV contributes.

Franks argues that to the degree that impasses are more

frequent, it is because a handful of distributors believe that disruptions

could help them advance their public policy goals by making "a working

model look broken."

Franks says that the same MVPDs who are calling for

deregulation have been pushing the past few years for even more retrans

regulations, including mandated standstills and arbitration.

He suggests that would involve the government as a third

party in negotiations, leading the FCC to focus on "nothing but

retrans."

By contrast, he said, the current system, in which both

broadcasters have skin in the game --stations want to be carried, distributors

want their popular programming -- is the best incentive to reach an agreement.

Franks said broadcasters are bound by the public interest

standard that is the quid pro quo for a government license, but he suggests it

is not in the public's interest for broadcast programming to be retransmitted

without permission.