CBS: FCC Should Adopt 'Egregious Case' Indecency Enforcement Policy

RELATED: ABCto FCC: Revamp Arbitrary, Inconsistent Indecency Policy

NBC: FCCNeeds to Launch Indecency Enforcement Rulemaking

Foxto FCC: Get Out of Indecency Enforcement Biz

"The Commission should proceed against alleged

broadcast indecency only in the most egregious cases -- that is, where the

elements of graphic explicitness, 'dwelling or repetition' and a context

evincing a lack of serious purpose are all present. That was the bottom line

for CBS in June 19 comments to the FCC on its indecency enforcement regime.

Reform is clearly needed, said CBS, given that

"scores" of license renewal applications remain held up over

indecency complaints. "More restrained enforcement is necessary if any

order is to be brought to the chaotic state of indecency regulation," CBS

added.

The FCC sought comment on whether to formalize its current

"egregious cases" approach, undertakenunder former FCC chairman Julius Genachowski. That approach is more like

the pre-Golden Globes/Janet Jackson decisions, when fleeting nudity and

adjectival profanity was not actionable.

CBS says a return to that approach is the best way to go,

and that it should apply to both live programming and scripted programming.

"A government agency should not be distinguishing between the isolated use

of the word 'bulls**t' in a police drama and much stronger language in the

broadcast of an Academy Award winning movie or CBS'sPeabody Award-winning documentary about the events of Sept. 11.

CBS suggests that given that broadcast is no longer uniquely

pervasive and with the advent of new blocking technologies, there is

"grave doubt" that the FCC can devise "any enforcement

policy" that will pass First Amendment muster. CBS suggests the FCC's only

hope of rationalizing an indecency enforcement policy to the court is by

adopting a more restrained approach and only going after the most egregious

violations.

If it does so, says CBS: "It need not be

concerned that doing so will make of broadcast television some sort of

red-light district. That has not happened with respect to the post-10 p.m.

"safe harbor," and it will not happen in daytime, or primetime..."