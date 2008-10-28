CBS Dumps Ex-List
By B&C Staff
CBS has pulled The Ex List off its schedule, effective immediately.
The network will replace the show with a repeat of NCIS this Friday but has yet to decide what will fill the slot going forward.
The rookie show did just a 1.5 rating last Friday, its fourth episode on the air.
