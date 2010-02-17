CBS Donates Taishoff Award Money to RTDNF

CBS is donating the cash from the Sol Taishoff award 60 Minutes received Tuesday night (Feb. 16) in Washington to the Ed Bradley Scholarship Program.

The 60 Minutes executive producer, who received the award from the National Press Foundation at a dinner, announced the $5,000 cash award that accompanied it would go to the scholarship fund, administered by RTDNF (the Radio Television Digital News Foundation).

The award is for excellence in broadcast journalism and was named for the founder of Broadcasting & Cable magazine.

It was the first time the award has been given to a show, though the late Don Hewitt, who created the show, received the award in 1985.