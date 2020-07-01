CBS, Cox Media Using Alphonso Local Data

TV data company Alphonso said CBS Broadcasting and Cox Media Group are using Alphonso’s measurement services.

Alphonso provides granular TV and over-the-top measurement for local stations, as well as closed-loop attribution for local advertisers.

The company previously said it was working with Tegna, NBC and Home Team Sports.

Alphonso also said that set makers Seiki and Skyworth have agreed to embed the Alphonso Video AI in millions of smart TVs in the U.S. and abroad.

“In these unprecedented times, marketers have keen eye on returns, perhaps more so now than ever. They need TV measurement solutions that have the scale, the quality, and the diversity of data required for thorough, granular analysis at the national and local level,” said Ashish Chordia, CEO of Alphonso.

“The partnerships we are announcing today put Alphonso in the best position to help brands and broadcasters take advantage of real-time TV audience data as behaviors shift and audiences migrate across linear and OTT platforms and services, Chordia said. “Whether gaining unduplicated reach through connected TV apps, measuring cross-platform campaigns across TV and digital, or understanding the effectiveness of TV ads in driving business KPIs, Alphonso has the right, premium solution for our clients.”