CBS to Cover Jeff Sessions' Testimony Live

CBS said the network will be providing live coverage of Tuesday's testimony of embattled attorney general Jeff Sessions before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He will be asked about the testimony of fired FBI director James Comey last week—which CBS also covered live—as well as reports of a third meeting he may have had with Russian officials.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30. Scott Pelley will anchor the special report from New York along with John Dickerson and Jan Crawford. Nancy Cordes, Julianna Goldman, Jeff Pegues and Margaret Brennan will contribute from Washington.

CBS will also stream the hearing live on CBSN, its 24-hour news service.

