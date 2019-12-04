CBS Blankets Judiciary Impeachment Hearing

With CBS Evening Newsnow based in Washington, Norah O'Donnell will lead CBS' special report coverage of the House Judiciary Committee's Dec. 4 impeachment hearing.

According to the network, which announced its plans late Tuesday (Dec. 3), the network will provide "comprehensive" coverage all day on "the CBS Television Network, CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service providing coverage for more than 20 digital platforms."

It was not clear how much of the hearing, which begins at 10 a.m., was going to be on the broadcast network, but it will be streamed live on CBSN.

Joining O'Donnell for coverage on the special report are chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, and White House correspondents Paula Reid and Ben Tracy from London (traveling with the president).

CBS This Morning will provide context with interviews and reporting from CBS News Washington correspondents. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson will join with historical perspective and analysis.

CBSN and CBSNews.com coverage will be led by CBSN anchors Vlad Duthiers, Anne-Marie Green, Reena Ninan, and Tanya Rivero with analysis from CBS News reporters Christina Ruffini and Olivia Gazi, and CBSN contributors Keir Dougall, Molly Hooper, Rikki Klieman, Rebecca Roiphe, Leslie Sanchez, and Antjuan Seawright.