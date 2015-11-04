CBS Announces Democratic Debate Moderators

CBS has announced moderators and coverage plans for its Nov. 14 Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines.

It will be the first broadcast debate, the others having aired on CNN, Fox and CNBC, with another GOP debate scheduled for next week on Fox Business.

Moderating the debate will be Face the Nation anchor John Dickerson (principal moderator), congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, Kevin Cooney, anchor with CBS affiliate KCCI-TV Des Moines, and Des Moines Register political columnist Kathie Obradovich. The Register and KCCI are partnering with CBS in the debate.

Invited to participate are Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Martin O'Malley.

CBS' multiplatform coverage of the 9-11 p.m. NYT debate will include a stream on CBSN with Twitter trends and reaction, curated tweets and other info. The Twitter partnership will extend across the broadcast coverage, hashtag #DemDebate.

It will be the first of two debates on CBS, the other being a Republican debate Feb. 13, 2016, in Greenville, S.C., a week before the early key GOP primary in the state Feb. 20.