CBS All Access Renews ‘No Activity’

CBS All Access has ordered a second season for comedy No Activity. The show comes from executive producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.



Set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, No Activity follows two lowly cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers in way too small a space.

The show’s cast includes Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows. Guest stars are Ferrell, Jesse Plemons, Amy Sedaris (pictured, with Sunita Mani) and J.K. Simmons.



No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions. It is based on the Australian series produced by Jungle and broadcast by Stan.

“As CBS All Access’ first original comedy series, No Activity flipped conventional storytelling on its head by showcasing some of the world’s best comedic talent as they hilariously explored the mundane lives of every day cops and criminals,” said Julie McNamara, executive VP, original content, CBS All Access. “While the first season pushed boundaries and broke rules, we are confident that Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, along with their partners at Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, have just scratched the surface and will deliver a new season that continues to elevate this as a truly one-of-a-kind series.”

The series is co-developed and executive produced by O’Donnell and Brammall, alongside executive producers Ferrell, McKay, Jason Burrows and Joe Farrell.

O’Donnell directed all eight episodes.