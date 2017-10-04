CBS All Access to Debut Will Ferrell Comedy ‘No Activity’

CBS All Access will debut its first original comedy when Funny or Die production No Activity premieres on the streaming service Nov. 12. That’s the same night that another original series on the platform, Star Trek: Discovery, concludes. New episodes of No Activity will be available weekly on Sundays for subscribers.



“With No Activity as CBS All Access’ first original comedy, we’re delivering our subscribers a new, premium series that continues to push artistic boundaries in interesting ways,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer, CBS Interactive. “This is definitely not your average comedy; in addition to the all-star comedic cast, we have the incomparable creative team of Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die behind the series, who are innovators in their field and will undoubtedly keep viewers laughing each week.”



Set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, the series follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met, according to CBS.



The cast includes co-creator Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows along with guest stars Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Bridget Everett, Will Ferrell, Amy Sedaris and J.K. Simmons.



No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Australian series produced by Jungle and broadcast by Stan. The series is co-created and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Brammall, alongside executive producers Ferrell, McKay, Jason Burrows and Joe Farrell. O’Donnell will direct all episodes.