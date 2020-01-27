CBS All Access Claims Record Signup Month

ViacomCBS said that its streaming service had a record number of signups for a month in January, getting a boost from the premiere of Star Trek: Picard plus promotion during the CBS broadcast of the Grammy Awards.

CBS All Access’ previous record for signups came last February when CBS broadcast the Super Bowl. The week of Super Bowl LIII was the best week ever for CBS All Access in terms of signup. Last week was second best, the company said.

CBS said the premiere of Star Trek: Picard drove a record for total streams and the highest volume of subscribers streaming an original series on the service. Streams were up 115% and subscribers streaming was up 180% from the previous record, set by Star Trek: Discovery.

“We’ve seen tremendous continued growth in the service, and the new records we’ve experienced due to Star Trek: Picard, the Grammy’s and a fantastic season of football are a phenomenal way to kick off what will be a fantastic year for CBS All Access,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer, ViacomCBS, and president and CEO, CBS Interactive. “CBS All Access continues to build upon its great mix of programming — from original series, to sports and special events — and we’ve strategically programmed 2020 to bring subscribers an ‘always on’ calendar of must-watch series and events.”

CBS also said yesterday’s award show was the most-streamed Grammys on CBS All Access. The Grammys drove 80% more new signup than last year and 30% more unique viewers.