CBS Affils to FCC: You Don't Have Authority To Remake Retrans

Fresh from

retransmission consent discussions with CBS network executives at their

meeting in New York last week,

a half dozen CBS affiliate association executives, including the chair and

vice chair, made a road trip to D.C. this week to make their case to top

FCC staffers in person in a May 25 meeting.

According to

affiliate association counsel Jennifer Johnson in an ex parte

notification at the FCC, Wayne Daugherty, EVP and COO of Raycom Media

and chair of the association and company, told the FCC's Media Bureau chief and staffers that the commission lacks the

authority to adopt changes proposed in a petition by Time Warner and

other top cable operators, satellite and telco companies.

Those proposed changes include independent arbitration and preventing

signals from being pulled during retrans impasses.

They argued

the petition was meant to "thwart" a fair process that is working. They

warned the FCC to look out for cable operators who might decide to drag

their feet to make their point about a process

they argue is broken and in need of fixing. The affiliate execs "noted

that carriers may have an incentive as a result of the pending Petition for Rulemaking to cause an impasse with

broadcasters in order to

advance their call for retransmission consent reform," the filing said.

While they

were there, the affils also registered their concerns about the FCC's

proposal to reclaim spectrum from broadcasters to turn over to wireless

broadband. They said reduced interference protections

resulting from repacking stations as a result of the reclamation would

not be voluntary and "would harm the service local stations are able to

provide."

Elsewhere on

the retrans front, broadcasters got some help from Rep. Phil Gingrey

(R-Ga.). In a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, a copy of which was obtained by

B&C, Gingrey said he wanted to add his

voice to those arguing that the government "does not belong in the role

of arbiter of free market negotiations." He said he was concerned with

the potential harm of a standstill provision in concert with any

government imposed arbitration. He says the likely

result would be that more retrans negotiations "would be dragged out

until the bitter end."

The FCC is

collecting comments as part of an inquiry into what, if anything, need

to be done about the retransmission consent regime. That was prompted in

part by high-profile impasses at the end of

last year that threatened over-the-air delivery of football games and

Oscar moments. FCC Chairman Genachowski has said that the system

may need updating, but it is unclear what, if any, steps the commission

will take.

Gingrey says

the FCC has better things to do than to put on a striped shirt and

start blowing the whistle.

"I know there are many important and timely

matters before the FCC," he says. "[I]t

is my belief that becoming an active referee of market negotiations

across the country would only distract from you

vital mission."

Though Gingrey was not

explicit about those "important and timely matters," broadband is

often the implied prioirity invoked by those looking to dissuade the

FCC from doing things like retrans revamps or network neutrality.