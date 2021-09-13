CBP Funds Up Digital Boot-Up Camp

In a move billed as advancing both innovation and diversity, some top noncom media executives will be tapped to brush up their digital skills.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting said Monday (Sept. 13) that it has tapped The Poynter Institute to develop a Digital Transformation Program to "coach up" 80 senior public media execs on "transforming" their digital culture. The program will be funded, not surprisingly, by a grant from CPB, which allocates the federal government's noncommercial media funding.

Getting that training will be 75 public media station CEOs plus the head of the five National Multicultural Alliance (NMCA) groups.

The nine-month program includes webinars and one-on-one coaching in, among other things, "attracting and growing new and diverse audiences, increasing audience engagement, converting audiences to loyal members, and driving new revenues from digital channels," according to CPB.

CPB already has a Digital Culture Accelerator Program currently mentoring 22 station participants, but is expanding that effort through the new program.

The program is expected to launch in January 2022.