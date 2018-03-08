Cartoon Network Upfront Features Five New Series

Cartoon Network, which has begun making upfront presentation to advertisers, says it will be launching five new series next year.

The Turner kids network said some of the new shows come from a new wave of creators, some of whom were part of Cartoon Network’s Artist Program.

Cartoon Network is also adding 30 new games and apps to its mobile and web portfolio, which includes podcasts and experiences employing virtual reality and augmented reality technology.

“It has always been in our DNA to embrace kids for who they are and build relatable worlds, stories and characters for them,” said Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang. “This moment is especially exciting because this new wave of talent naturally brings depth and interactivity to their storytelling. It is a perfect match for our audience.”



New series coming to Cartoon, with the channel’s description, are:

Apple & Onion: Apple and Onion, the eponymous characters of Cartoon Network’s newest buddy comedy created by George Gendi, made their debut in a limited run last month. The show stems from Cartoon Network’s global Artists Program and introduces best friends Apple and Onion who have decided to leave their hometowns to experience big city living. New episodes air back-to-back every Friday through the end of March.

Craig of the Creek: Co-created by three-time Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Craig of the Creek follows the precocious Craig as he leads his best friends J.P. and Kelsey on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek, transforming everyday afternoons into thrilling expeditions through imaginative play. An episode is available on the CN App and VOD now, with new episodes debuting linearly on Friday, March 30.

Infinity Train: With a groundswell of fan support of the original short created through the Artist Program, this mystery adventure created by Owen Dennis follows a precocious young girl named Tulip who finds herself on a train full of infinite worlds and tries to find her way home. Infinity Train will debut in 2019.

Summer Camp Island: In this wildly imaginative series based on an original Cartoon Network short created by Julia Pott, Summer Camp Island will unfold the mysteries that Oscar and his best friend Hedgehog encounter at a magical summer camp. Having completed a momentous festival run that included Sundance Film Festival, the highly anticipated series will premiere this summer.

Victor and Valentino: Created by Diego Molano, this supernatural adventure comedy follows two half-brothers who spend a summer with their grandma in Monte Macabre, a small and mysterious town, where the myths and legends of Latin American folklore come to life. Victor and Valentino can be seen later this year.

New Cartoon Network digital experiences include:

Bloons Adventure Time TD – Developed by Ninja Kiwi and based on their megahit Bloons Tower Defense franchise, Bloons Adventure Time TD features the Bloon hordes invading the Land of Ooo! Finn and Jake will need all the help they can get to stop them. Players can recruit their favorite Adventure Time characters including Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, Ice King and more, as well as the monkeys from the Bloons TD franchise as they travel from kingdom to kingdom to send the Bloons packing. The free-to-play game will be available this summer.

Ben 10 Alien Experience – Featuring the Omni-Enhanced Aliens of Ben 10 season two and synergizing with the new Playmates Toys Action Figures, this updated and enhanced augmented reality game will feature new gameplay, levels and enemies allowing fans to become Ben 10 in their own environment. Players can also use the camera feature to transform themselves into even more Aliens than before and save their own Omni-Enhanced photos and videos. Ben 10 Alien Experience is a free, ad-supported game and expected to be updated on all mobile platforms in August.

The Steven Universe Podcast – With 10 new episodes launching as part of the third volume available this July, The Steven Universe Podcast will continue with an in-depth exploration of the people and places that make up the Steven Universe world. Each episode will include a close-up, behind-the-scenes look at characters and surroundings featured in the beloved animated series.

“Cartoon Network continues to see growth in time spent on video and gaming platforms as kids are enjoying our content across a vast array of environments,” said Donna Speciale, president of Turner Ad Sales. “The best way for brands to reach and engage our fans is through a total audience approach that captures all of these relevant spaces.”