Carteris To Top AFTRA L.A. Local

Actress Gabrielle Carteris, formerly Andrea Zuckerman on Beverly Hills 90210 and star of a short-lived synidcated talker, has been elected president of AFTRA's Los Angeles local union.

She succeeds Ron Morgan, who did not seek re-election.

Carteris will now become part of the process of exploring the creation of a new union in conjunction with the Screen Actors Guild. The AFTRA national board voted last month to start talks by the end of this month on merging with SAG. Carteris takes over July 1.